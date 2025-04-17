‘Love on the Spectrum’: Tanner’s Mom Opens Up About His Dating Life

Tanner Smith has become a fan favorite on Netflix’s reality series Love on the Spectrum and now his mom is opening up about what it’s like to watch her son on the show as he embarks on finding his perfect partner.

“If you had told me when Tanner was a little boy that he would be doing now what he’s doing now… he’s a freaking miracle,” Tanner’s mother, Nicci Smith, told Today.com about her son, who was diagnosed with autism at two-and-half-year’s old.

Tanner is one of the regular cast members on the hit Netflix series, which follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore the dating world. He joined the show for its second season and returned for Season 3, which premiered on April 2, 2025.

The third season has followed Tanner on several dates, including a rather awkward meet-up with Shyann at a goat farm. While the pair bonded over their love of animals, the conversation was awkward as Shyann’s shyness left Tanner having to take the lead in the situation.

“To me, that date was very uncomfortable, because I know him,” Nicci stated. “I felt bad for both of them — I think she had a bit of stage fright and didn’t know what to say, and he felt like it was his responsibility to carry the conversation but didn’t know how to draw her out.”

Nicci added that while “everybody sees Tanner as the happy, joyful guy,” the “anxiety is always there” when you’re autistic. “He was really struggling,” she continued. “I was ready for the goat date to be over. It just wasn’t clicking. But he learned from it, and he did a good job.”

Despite the awkwardness, Tanner and Shyann ended their date on good terms, agreeing they’d be better off as friends.

However, Tanner did find a connection on another date, this time with Callie, a 21-year-old advocate for individuals with Williams syndrome, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as “a rare genetic condition characterized by unique physical features, delays in cognitive development and potential cardiovascular problems.”

During one of their dates, Tanner told Callie, “You’re very nice and very kind, and I like your personality. And you’re easy to talk to. You’re very sweet and kind too. I love somebody who likes to talk.”

“Callie is an open chapter,” Nicci stated, revealing that her family and Callie’s family recently enjoyed dinner together and had a “lovely time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanner Smith (@tannerwiththe_tism)

“There was a lot of chemistry. They bounce off each other very well, and let’s just see where it goes,” she added. “They’ve been coming to see us, and we’re planning to visit them next. They have a pool and horses, and Callie wants to show Tanner her world.”

Tanner and Callie have been keeping fans up to date on their potential relationship on social media, though both have made it clear they’re not officially dating.

Responding to questions about their relationship status on Instagram earlier this week, Callie said, “The update is that we are hanging out and we are enjoying it and we love ourselves and we love hanging out together. He is just the sweetest guy I ever met in my whole life.”

Love on the Spectrum, Season 3, Streaming, Netflix