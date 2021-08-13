‘Field of Dreams’ Game: Watch Kevin Costner and Players Emerge From Iowa Cornfield (VIDEO)

Major League Baseball hit some major nostalgia on Thursday night as Kevin Costner led the Yankees and White Sox out of an Iowa cornfield in a nod to the classic sports film Field of Dreams.

Costner starred in the 1989 movie as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends. The film, which was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, received three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Score for James Horner’s soundtrack.

Horner’s iconic score played through the stadium speakers on Thursday as Costner led the teams onto the field. “Thirty years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time,” the Oscar-winning actor said as he addressed the crowd. “Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it’s allowed us to come here again.”

He continued: “We’ve come to see the first-place White Sox play the mighty Yankees in a field that was once corn. It’s perfect. We’ve kept our promise; Major League Baseball has kept its promise. The dream is still alive.”

Costner concluded his speech by referencing a famous line from the film, “There’s probably just one question to answer: Is this heaven?” he asked as the crowd responded with a massive roar. “Yes, it is. This field is for the players. Good luck today.”

The White Sox would go on to beat the Yankees 9-8 in a dramatic ninth inning that saw a walk-off home run.

Speaking to Fox Sports before the game, Costner said he still has an emotional attachment to Field of Dreams. “I’m moved by it. I am,” he said. “Somewhere along the line, if you have some unfinished business, that movie starts to take over.”