James Earl Jones Dies: ‘Field of Dreams’ Actor & Voice of ‘Star Wars’ Darth Vader Was 93 — Tributes Pour In

James Earl Jones, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winning actor known as the voice of Star Wars‘ Darth Vader, has died. The performer was 93.

Jones’ death was confirmed by his representatives at Independent Artist Group, who said he died at his home in Dutchess County, New York on the morning of Monday, September 9, per Deadline. A cause of death was not disclosed.

As mentioned, above, Jones became a household name for his voice work as Star Wars villain Darth Vader beginning with George Lucas’s 1977 film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Since then, Jones has lent his iconic voice to the character for more than five decades.

A great stage actor, Jones and his work transcended the screen, but among his most memorable credits are roles in Field of Dreams, The Sandlot, The Hunt for Red October, and Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. He also made quite an impression alongside Eddie Murphy in the comedy Coming to America and its more follow-up Coming 2 America.

In addition to his vocals being known for Darth Vader in the Star Wars universe, Jones also captivated audiences with his voice role as Mufasa in Disney’s 1994 animated hit The Lion King. In 1971 Jones earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the film The Great White Hope. He later received an honorary Oscar in 2012. He’s one of the few performers in history to reach EGOT status, aka to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

Along with his impressive film career, Jones made quite a mark on television, leading the Steven Boncho series Paris, featuring in Gabriel’s Fire, and narrating on 3rd Rock from the Sun. Jones also had smaller parts in Guiding Light, As the World Turns, The Defenders, Dr. Kildare, Tarzan, Jesus of Nazareth, Roots: The Next Generations, Highway to Heaven, L.A. Law, Mathnet, Pros and Cons, Sesame Street, Law & Order, Touched by an Angel, Frasier, The Simpsons, Everwood, Two and a Half Men, House, and more.

In recent years, Jones’s TV credits include The Big Bang Theory, Star Wars: Rebels, and Obi-Wan Kenobi for which he received voice credit.

Tributes are pouring in for the star.

