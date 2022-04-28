‘Schitt’s Creek’ Moving From Netflix To Hulu This Fall

The Roses have found a new home. Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to Schitt’s Creek, the streaming service announced April 28. The Emmy-winning comedy will remain on Netflix until October 3, 2022, when all six seasons will then be moved to Hulu.

“Based on the number of Schitt’s Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid,’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Disney-owned Hulu. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

Schitt’s Creek was created by and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, with co-stars Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy. (Levy’s sister, Sarah Levy, is also in the ensemble.) The beloved series debuted on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the United States in 2015 and came to a close in 2020. In it, the formerly offensively wealthy Rose family finds themselves flat broke, their only affordable living accommodations being a small, country town called Schitt’s Creek that Johnny Rose once bought as a joke for his son, David Rose.

Throughout the series, Johnny, Moira Rose, David, and Alexis Rose evolve into a loving, supportive family who know money isn’t everything. The comedy was a sleeper hit, with many fans discovering it after it became available for streaming on Netflix. By the time of its April 7, 2020 series finale, Schitt’s Creek was one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed comedies on TV, earning a record-breaking nine Emmys.

Schitt’s Creek won every single Emmys category a comedy can win that year — the first comedy ever to do so — as well as two Creative Arts Emmys. Both of the leading Levys won for their acting, as did the legendary O’Hara and Murphy. It also won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

The series also stars Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Karen Robinson, and Dustin Milligan.

