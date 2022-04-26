Emily Hampshire Cast in Zoe Lister-Jones Comedy ‘SLIP’ at Roku

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is starring in a new comedy. Hampshire has been cast in SLIP at The Roku Channel, created by Zoe Lister-Jones. The series is the first title under Dakota Johnson‘s production company, TeaTime Pictures.

Joining Hampshire in the principle are Tymika Tafari (PAW Patrol, Revenge of the Black Best Friend), Whitmer Thomas (Shrill, Am I OK), and Amar Chadha-Patel (The Wheel of Time, The Third Day).

In addition to creating, writing, and directing SLIP, Lister-Jones will star as Mae Cannon, “a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.”

Hampshire will play Sandy in the seven-episode comedy series, currently in production in Toronto. Tafari will play Gina, Thomas will play Elijah, and Chadha-Patel will play Eric. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Tafari hails from a theater and voice over background. Whitmer’s special, The Golden One, was produced by Bo Burnham, and he can also be seen in The Good Place, The Walking Dead, Glow, and You’re The Worst. Whitmer created the ADHD animated series Stone Quackers on FXX, now available on Hulu, featuring John C. Reilly. And Chadha-Patel stars in the upcoming Willow TV series from Lucasfilm and Disney+.

SLIP is Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures production. Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Katie O’Connell executive produce for TeaTime, and Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, and Nick Nantell, executive produce for Boat Rocker. An official release date has not yet been announced.

SLIP, Series Premiere, TBA, The Roku Channel