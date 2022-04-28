‘Insecure’, ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘It’s A Sin’ Receive Television Academy Honors

The Television Academy has revealed the seven programs set to be showcased as part of its upcoming 15th Television Academy Honors, which celebrates exceptional shows that have leveraged television’s immense power to fuel social change.

Among the honorees are HBO comedy-drama Insecure, created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, FX on Hulu’s teen comedy Reservation Dogs, by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, HBO Max drama series It’s a Sin from Russell T. Davies, and Hulu miniseries Dopesick, created by Danny Strong.

The line-up also includes documentary/nonfiction series Black and Missing, Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition, and the documentary special The Year Earth Changed.

“Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world,” said Television Academy chairman/CEO Frank Scherma (via Variety). “These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community. We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change.”

Topics explored across this year’s honorees include addiction, racism, immigration, the AIDS crisis, law enforcement, Native American culture, anti-Asian-American hate, the issues facing Black women, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world.

“The Academy Honors committee was delighted to receive so many extraordinary submissions for this award, and we were inspired by the groundbreaking production and storytelling from throughout our industry,” said Jill Sanford, the governor for the Children’s Programming peer group who chaired this year’s Television Academy Honors selection committee.

She continued: “We applaud the producers, directors, and performers who have used their voices and platforms to elevate these important social issues and initiate change.”

The upcoming event will also give special recognition to three other programs: National Geographic’s Fauci, Netflix drama Maid, and the History Channel’s Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.

An event honoring the recipients is scheduled to take place this summer. Further details have yet to be announced.

Below is the full list of Television Academy Honors recipients.

Black and Missing (HBO Documentary Films presents in association with SO’B Productions) — HBO/HBO Max

Dopesick (Hulu, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company, 20th Television) — Hulu

Insecure (HBO in association with Hoorae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment) — HBO/HBO Max

It’s a Sin (HBO Max presents a Red Production Company production in association with Channel 4 Television) —HBO/HBO Max

Reservation Dogs (FX Productions) — (FX Networks)

Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition (Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment) — Hulu

The Year Earth Changed (BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Apple) —Apple TV+