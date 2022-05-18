‘Law & Order,’ ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Deliver 3 Big Cases in Season Finales

Ileane Rudolph
Sam Waterston, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of the Law & Order franchise
Finale
On the docket for the NBC franchise’s season finales: Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) makes her first visit to the new Sam Waterston–fronted Law & Order (8/7c) when NYPD detectives Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) seek intel about a recent domestic violence case.

Back at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c), Detective Rollins (Kelli Giddish) startles Carisi (Peter Scanavino), her prosecutor boyfriend, by reaching out to his slick predecessor Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) to defend someone SVU had previously helped.

And on Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c), Stabler (Christopher Meloni, above right, with Waterston and Hargitay) and his team take on drug kingpin Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson) and the corrupt cops known as the Brotherhood.

