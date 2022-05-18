‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on His New Role as Judge

Dust off those dancing shoes! The Emmy-winning competition series, So You Think You Can Dance, returns after a nearly three-year breather. “It’s still the same, but there’s going to be twists and turns,” promises Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the former runner-up and fan-favorite All-Star turned judge.

To begin with, series cocreator Nigel Lythgoe is no longer at the table to say “Cue music!” Season 17’s judges: Boss, Broadway vet Matthew Morrison (Glee), and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa.

“It comes with a great amount of respect — I won’t say pressure — to be the connecting piece,” says Boss, who’s thrilled that host Cat Deeley is also back to help crown America’s Favorite Dancer. “Cat is the glue, man. She has genuine love for all of the contestants.”

The competition kicks off with 75 pre-screened dancers (ages 18–30, from all backgrounds) auditioning on a brand-new SYTYCD stage in L.A.

Look for familiar choreographers and returning All-Stars as the contest heats up. Might we see tWitch bust a move? “Are there any plans for me to get up? No. But can you expect to see me up? Absolutely.”

So You Think You Can Dance, Season Premiere, Wednesday, May 18, 9/8c, Fox

