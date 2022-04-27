Apple TV+ to Explore Michael J. Fox’s Career & Life in New Nonfiction Film

Apple TV+ is set to helm a new untitled feature film about the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox.

The movie, which is being described as nonfiction, will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (He Named Me Malala). The project is currently in production across the United States and Canada in New York, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

The feature is set to incorporate documentary, archival, and scripted elements recounting Fox’s remarkable story in his own words. The movie will explore Fox’s beginnings as an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who went on to become one of the biggest stars of 1980s Hollywood.

The account of Fox’s public life, which is full of nostalgic thrills and movie moments, will unravel alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis at age 29. Described as intimate and honest, the project offers unprecedented access to the performer and his family as it tracks his triumphs and challenges and explores the optimism with which he confronts his disease.

There will be adventure, romance, comedy, and drama, elements that are often felt while watching a Michael J. Fox movie. As many fans already understand, Fox is best known for his roles in film and television across titles such as the Back to the Future franchise, Spin City, Family Ties, Casualties of War, and American President.

The untitled Michael J. Fox feature film is produced by Guggenheim, Anetta Marion, Will Cohen, and Jonathan King. Meanwhile, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott, and Nelle Fortenberry will serve as executive producers. Stay tuned for more on the project as it takes shape at Apple TV+.