Apple Releases Trailer For True Crime Docuseries ‘The Big Conn’ (VIDEO)

The biggest federal fraud in U.S. history is the subject of Apple TV+‘s upcoming true-crime docuseries, The Big Conn, which is set to premiere Friday, May 6, 2022.

Created by Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, the four-part series tells the unbelievable true story of larger-than-life attorney Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government and taxpayers over half a billion dollars in a social security scam. All four parts will debut on May 6 alongside a companion podcast that will dig deeper into Conn’s scheme and outrageous lifestyle with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

The trailer (watch below) highlights Conn’s rise to local celebrity in his home state of Kentucky before his wild antics and life-ruining deceits come to light. What follows is a nationwide hunt by law enforcement to apprehend Conn as he tries to escape justice.

FunMeter Productions is behind the series, with Hernandez and Lazarte serving as executive producers alongside Peter King, Matt Kaye, and Shannon Pence. The show recently premiered its first two episodes at SXSW, where Hernandez and Lazarte held a Q&A with audience members.

The Big Conn is the latest in a growing line-up of docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, which also includes the Emmy-winning Boys State, Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground, the Critics Choice Award-winning Beastie Boys Story, Werner Herzog’s Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, and the global smash Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Upcoming documentaries include The Supermodels, which traces the rise of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington in ’80s and ’90s New York, and Number One on the Call Sheet, about pioneering Black actors and actresses, from Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett, and Halle Berry.

In addition, the streamer will today (April 22) premiere They Call Me Magic, a new docuseries about the accomplishments and global impact of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The Big Conn, Premieres, Friday, May 6, Apple TV+