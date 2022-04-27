‘The Afterparty’: Sam Richardson & Zoë Chao to Return as Apple Sets Season 2 Cast

Apple TV+‘s The Afterparty is locking in its Season 2 cast as some familiar faces are set to return and new stars are joining the mix.

According to Variety, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao are set to return alongside previously announced costar Tiffany Haddish. Meanwhile, they’ll be joined by seven new cast members to tell a new story revolving around a murder at a wedding.

Among the show’s new stars are Zach Woods as Edgar, Elizabeth Perkins as Isabel, Poppy Liu as Grace, Paul Walter Hauser as Travis, Anna Konkle as Hannah, Jack Whitehall as Sebastian, and Vivian Wu as Vivian. It’s unclear yet what roles these characters will play in the story, but Haddish’s Detective Danner is likely to serve a similar role in the story as she did in Season 1.

In the show’s freshman season, the mystery revolved around a murder that occurred during an afterparty following a high school reunion. Richardson and Chao played Aniq and Zoë in the first season, which featured episodes that explored different points of view through the lens of popular film genres.

The Afterparty was created by Chris Miller, who executive produces alongside longtime collaborator Phil Lord under their Lord Miller banner. Also serving as an executive producer on The Afterparty is Anthony King. Meanwhile, Aubrey Lee serves as a producer on the series co-showrun by King and Miller.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Afterparty as Season 2 continues to take shape at Apple TV+ and catch Season 1 streaming now on the platform.

The Afterparty, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+