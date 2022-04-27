Jared Padalecki Provides Update After Serious Car Accident: ‘I’m On The Mend’

Walker star Jared Padalecki has spoken out for the first time since he was involved in a serious car accident that left him lucky to be alive.

Padalecki’s former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles first revealed the news about the accident during the Supernatural Convention in New Jersey this past weekend. “[Padalecki] was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles told the fans in attendance. “He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Ackles told the crowd that Padalecki was at home recovering and moving around. “The fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles added.

After the news spread, fans took to social media to send their well wishes to Padalecki, and now the actor himself has responded to those goodwill messages. “Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Padalecki tweeted on Tuesday night. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.”

Padalecki stars in the lead role on The CW’s action crime-drama Walker, which is currently airing its second season. According to TVLine, Walker has still been filming new episodes despite Padalecki’s absence. The show was renewed for a third season last month.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me,” Padalecki continued in his tweet. “So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF…”

You can hear Ackles talking about his friend’s accident in the video clip below.

