Jared Padalecki Recovering After ‘Very Bad Car Accident’

Jared Padalecki was recently involved in a serious car accident that almost cost him his life, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles.

Ackles revealed the news during the Supernatural Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey, over the weekend, telling a crowd of fans that he had Padalecki’s blessing to share what happened. “I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on; he was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles explained, adding that “he’s lucky to be alive.”

While Ackles didn’t reveal when exactly the crash occurred, he noted that Padalecki “wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat” and that there were “no fatalities.” The Walker actor is now “at home recovering,” which in itself came as a shock to Ackles. “The fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” he stated.

God this is so scary so glad jensen said he is moving around at least this means he is okay :( pic.twitter.com/b502oxw6nw — vi (@samgirldean) April 24, 2022

Ackles and Padalecki starred alongside each other as the Winchester brothers for 15 seasons of the hit CW series. Ackles is currently working on a Supernatural prequel pilot, The Winchesters, while Padalecki stars in the lead role of Cordell Walker on The CW’s popular crime-drama Walker.

Despite the severity of the accident, Ackles told audience members that Padalecki is “doing okay” and “moving around,” even though he feels a bit banged up. “That airbag packs a punch,” Jensen explained before saying that Padalecki told him it felt like he “went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.”

“Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon,” Ackles continued. “He’ll be back messing up mic stands before we know it. It’ll be great.”

Fans did just that, as the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared trended on Twitter over the weekend. “You mean so much to me and to so many other people. Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul with the world,” tweeted one fan, while another added, “I’m so thankful you are still with us Jared. Hope you get better soon.”

