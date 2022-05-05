‘This Is Us’ Creator Teases Series Finale: ‘People Will Be Uplifted at the End’

Jim Halterman
Comments
This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley
Finale
Joe Pugliese/NBC

Over the drama’s emotional six seasons, we’ve followed the Pearson family through the best and worst of times. No other show in history has given fans more cathartic cries than This Is Us.

In fact, we’re still recovering from remarried Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) recent wedding reception, where her Alzheimer’s-stricken mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), performed and her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) reunited with his childhood love Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) after a heart-to-heart with sibling Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

This Is Us Season 6 cast

(Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC)

Now, like the Big 3, we must brace for Rebecca’s impending death. Creator Dan Fogelman won’t spoil what’s to come — will Rebecca see late husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) again? — but he promises two things.

We will have closure: “If there is another twist or turn to be had [in the finale], it will be resolved.” And as always, there will be light in the darkness of loss.

“We’ve always attempted to be hopeful and optimistic in our storytelling, because it’s how we see the world,” he says. “So my hope is that, yes, people will be uplifted at the end, even if sad things have befallen favorite characters.”

This is Us, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 24, 9/8c, NBC

