‘This Is Us’: Susan Kelechi Watson & Sterling K. Brown Wrap Filming (PHOTO)

The series finale for This Is Us is mere weeks away, and we’re not ready for the bucket-loads of tissues we’ll need to get through the sure-to-be-emotional episode.

As if that couldn’t make fans emotional enough, stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown are teasing their wrap on the series with a behind-the-scenes look at their final scene. “We just wrapped our last scene of the series…❤️🥲 #ThisIsUs,” Kelechi Watson tweeted alongside a selfie of her and Brown in their aged-up looks as Beth and Randall Pearson.

“The end of many eras…literally!!” Brown’s tweet began, before addressing his onscreen wife. “Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.❤️✌🏿 @skelechiwatson #ThisIsUs.”

As the photo and messages, above, convey, there’s nothing but love between the onscreen couple who have been entertaining viewers since 2016. While Beth and Randall may have had their ups and downs throughout the seasons, it’s clear from the wrap photo that they’re going out on top as their couple-goals selves.

This Is Us may not officially air its final episode until Tuesday, May 24, but for the cast, the finale is coming much sooner as they finish filming their final days on the show. Already, some of the show’s younger cast members, including Brown and Kelechi Watson’s onscreen daughters, have wrapped their runs on the show.

Stay tuned for more fond farewells ahead of the series finale on May 24 and catch new episodes in the weeks ahead on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC