‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

Get ready for more Sunday family dinners because the Reagans aren’t going anywhere.

CBS has announced that Blue Bloods has been renewed for its 13th season. This news comes ahead of the May 6 Season 12 finale. The drama is the network’s latest pickup for the 2022-2023 season, with The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon all also returning. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming weeks.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

Blue Bloods is the #4 broadcast series, with an average of 9.81 million viewers, and Friday’s #1 program, winning its time period (10/9c) in viewers. It has always maintained its #1 position on Fridays in that slot.

In addition to Selleck, the show stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Tom Selleck serve as executive producers.

See Also 'Blue Bloods' Cast Answers More of Your Burning Season 12 Questions Didn't see your question answered in the TVGM cover story? Find out if they tackled it here!

CBS has yet to announce the fate of B Positive, Beyond the Edge, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Good Sam, How We Roll, Magnum P.I., and United States of Al. Bull is ending with its current sixth season, with the series finale set for May 26.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS