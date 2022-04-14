‘Hacks’ Season 2 First Look Teases Deborah & Ava’s Roller Coaster Relationship (VIDEO)

HBO Max is giving subscribers their first look at Season 2 of their Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, ahead of its highly-anticipated return.

The series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will officially premiere its second season on Thursday, May 12. On premiere day, fans can stream two all-new installments from the eight-episode season. Each Thursday after May 12 will launch two more episodes until the finale arrives Thursday, June 2.

Season 2 of Hacks continues the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas-based comedian Deborah Vance (Smart), and her young and entitled writer Ava (Einbinder). The latest chapter will follow them as their bond evolves while traveling across the country to workshop Deborah’s new stand-up act.

As hinted in the teaser set to the tune of Mama Cass Elliot’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” below, tensions flare, and laughs abound between the unlikely duo as several other treats are unveiled, like guest stars including Laurie Metcalf and Ming-Na Wen.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, Season 2 will feature the return of costars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo. Apart from Metcalf and Wen, Season 2 also includes several new guest stars among which are Susie Essman, Margaret Cho, and Devon Sawa.

Co-created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks took home three Emmys (for Smart’s lead actress role, writing, and directing) for its first season which debuted in spring 2021. Don’t miss what hilarity Season 2 has up its sleeves, check out the exciting teaser, below, and tune into HBO Max for new episodes of the comedy this May.

Hacks, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 12, HBO Max