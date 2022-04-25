Paramount+ ‘Waco’ Sequel Adds John Leguizamo, J. Smith Cameron & More

In a follow-up to Paramount Network‘s 2018 limited drama Waco, Paramount+ is unveiling the cast for the show’s sequel series, American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials.

According to Deadline, John Leguizamo will reprise his role as ATF agent Jacob Vasquez, who worked undercover during the lead-up to Waco. Set to join him in the show are Succession‘s J. Smith Cameron and Billions‘ David Costabile, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson, and Abby Lee.

As viewers will recall, 2018’s Waco was led by Taylor Kitsch, who starred as David Koresh. The show followed the events in February 1993 in Mount Carmel, which led to the raid of the small religious community by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms that led to a massive standoff and dozens of deaths.

American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials is set to explore a wide-ranging fallout following the events seen in the first series as the surviving Brand Davidians face uneven scales of justice. The show is also set to tackle how the events fueled the “Patriot” movement, which ultimately led to the Oklahoma City bombing.

Along with Leguizamo’s Agent Vasquez, Costabile will play Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents. J. Smith Cameron has been cast as Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians.

See Also Paramount Network Debuts Trailer for 'Waco' Series Starring Taylor Kitsch (VIDEO) The dramatic re-creation of the 1993 FBI siege of David Koresh's Branch Davidian compound will be one of the new network's first original series to air.

Meanwhile, Hoogenakker will play David Koresh’s first follower, Clive Doyle, who despite losing a daughter in the Mount Carmel raid still has unwavering faith. And Johnson is set to play Vernon Howell, a young David Koresh who believes he’s chosen by God to be the next Messiah. Lee will play Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante who is now neo-Nazi arm candy and a government informant.

Creators Drew and John Erick Dowdle will serve as showrunners and executive produce the project alongside former Waco star Michael Shannon. The show will air in 2023, timed to the 30th anniversary of the tragic events that took place in Texas.

American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, Coming 2023, Paramount+