Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis to Host ‘Honest Renovations’ Home Improvement Series at Roku

Jessica Alba is bringing The Honest Company to the small screen. Alba and Lizzy Mathis, founder and editor of The Cool Mom Co., will star in Honest Renovations, an unscripted home improvement series on The Roku Channel, the streaming service announced April 20.

“As working mothers and entrepreneurs, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are all too familiar with the challenges and pressures of parenting,” the series description reads. “Bringing a bold twist to the home improvement genre, Honest Renovations follows Alba and Mathis, as they help deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations.”

Honest Renovations will be an eight-part series with episodes clocking in at an hour each. Alba and Mathis will executive produce the series in addition to hosting, with production set to begin later this year. Honest Renovations is produced by High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company, along with Mexican Spitfire and 3 Arts Entertainment.

High Noon Entertainment has made a name for itself in unscripted series, home renovation titles, in particular. HGTV‘s Fixer Upper, Good Bones, Farmhouse Fixer with Jonathan Knight, Unsellable Houses, and Bargain Block are all High Noon productions, as are TLC‘s Cake Boss and Nat Geo Wild’s Dog Impossible.

“As we continue to build momentum for Roku Originals, we are proud to partner with Jessica, Lizzy, and the teams at 3 Arts and High Noon on Honest Renovations,” Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku, said in a statement. “Jessica and Lizzy’s compassion, mixed with no-nonsense approach to parenting, will offer our viewers a fresh, relatable, and bold twist on the home renovation genre.”

Added Alba, “Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at once. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you’re prepared; you never really are. I can’t wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel.”

“Parenthood turned my world upside down — it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” said Mathis. “It’s a uniting experience every parent can relate to! That’s why I’m so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations.”

Honest Renovations, Series Premiere, TBA, The Roku Channel