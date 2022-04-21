Jay Baruchel & More Stars Join Arnold Schwarzenegger-Led Spy Series at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s Untitled Netflix Project is bulking up its cast as the scripted global spy adventure series adds several stars to its roster.

The show is Schwarzenegger’s first television project and hails from Skydance Television and creator Nick Santora. As previously announced, Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro will feature in the series, which will now include several other regulars and recurring stars.

Among the casting, series regular additions include Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle. Recurring stars that have been cast include Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Rachel Lynch, Stephanie Sy, and Scott Thompson.

In this yet-to-be-titled series, Schwarzenegger plays Luke, dad to Barbaro’s Emma. When they learn they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and that they don’t know each other at all. Forced to team up as partners, the show tackles universal family dynamics set against an extreme backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

Among the new characters, Baruchel plays Emma’s boyfriend Carter, who is unaware that she’s a secret CIA officer. Brielle has been cast as NSA analyst Tina, and Udenio will play Tally, Luke’s ex and mother to Emma. Meanwhile, Buckley has been cast as Tally’s current boyfriend Donnie, Carter will play a CIA colleague named Barry, Feimster steps into the part of CIA Officer Roo, and Harris will serve as Regional CIA Director Dot.

As for Luna, he’ll play Boro, a businessman who is involved with illegal arms trading, and Van Winkle will portray Aldon, a CIA officer who is also described as a “world-class wise-ass.” Among the show’s recurring characters are Luke and Tally’s son Oscar who is played by Bostick; Cain Khan (Chinchilla), Boro’s first lieutenant; Oscar’s supportive wife Sandy (Sy); and their daughter Romi (Lynch). And viewers won’t want to miss Thompson’s turn as Dr. Louis Pfeffer, the CIA psychologist who oversees joint therapy sessions between Luke and Emma.

Stay tuned for more news on this upcoming project as it continues to take shape at Netflix.