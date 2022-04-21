‘Jeopardy!’ Shirts, Art & More Available at Alex Trebek’s Estate Sale

Beginning today, you can purchase (with cash only) an item from Alex Trebek’s life and legacy.

The estate sale for the longtime Jeopardy! host began today in Studio City, California, and is open to the public through Sunday, April 24, from 9AM until 4PM all four days. Available are some of his art and sculptures, furniture, and miscellaneous items.

Among his art and sculptures are: an extensive collection of original art by John Howard Gould 1929-2010, a semi-abstract kneeling bronze figure, a welded metal sculpture of a man and chair by Gene Adams Logan, five colonial style carved wood panels, and two original watercolors on paper by Barry McCarthy. The furniture includes: a pair of cast stone capital shaped tables, silk sofas, a pair of round pedestal dining tables, and a Giacometti Style metal & glass coffee table. There’s also a Japanese Kabuto helmet & sword, a brass cash register by National Cash Register co., Jeopardy! shirts, and more. Check out all the information about the estate sale as well as photos here.

Trebek passed away in 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. In 2021, Jeopardy! and his family donated his clothes to The Doe Fund, which provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration. Following his passing, a series of guest hosts took over Jeopardy!, and a permanent host has yet to be named. For now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are splitting hosting duties.