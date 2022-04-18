10 of Alex Trebek’s Best ‘Jeopardy!’ Moments

With charm, wit, and warmth, Alex Trebek reigned over the blockbuster game show Jeopardy! for 36 years. While he may be gone, the host’s best moments live on, from great April Fool’s pranks and the beginning of Celebrity Jeopardy! to some heartwarming contestant interactions.

And though no one will ever fill Trebek’s shoes fully, the long-running game show needs a full-time host. Fans are still awaiting the announcement of a permanent emcee, but it seems a decision may be getting closer, and TV Guide Magazine is making its choice known by putting Ken Jennings on the latest cover. Be sure to pick it up on newsstands Thursday, April 21, and scroll down below to relive 10 of Trebek’s best moments — including three that involved Jennings!