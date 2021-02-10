‘Jeopardy!’ & Alex Trebek’s Family Donate the Late Host’s Clothes to Charity

Somehow, Alex Trebek, the beloved late host of Jeopardy!, still manages to give back.

At least, the memory of his kindness has resulted in the show and his family donating the late great’s clothes to charity.

The Jeopardy!Twitter page announced the news that they’d given a “large portion” of Alex’s wardrobe to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides work, housing, and training to underserved individuals who have struggled with addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Jeopardy! and Alex’s family have donated a large portion of our late host’s wardrobe to @TheDoeFund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.https://t.co/BEKqzlQ5Xnpic.twitter.com/0CxoEEpxzA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

In a chain of tweets, the show detailed just how many items had been donated, citing 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, and 14 sweaters among the articles of clothing. It was a family affair during the process as Trebek’s son Matthew assisted in gathering the items.

The garments were packed by Matthew Trebek, Alex’s son who has been a supporter of the Doe Fund, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy!’s costumer. The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program, “Ready, Willing and Able” to be worn on job interviews. pic.twitter.com/o9BdjjPcze — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

This news comes days after Jeopardy! announced its latest round of guest hosts who are stepping up in Alex’s absence.

Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings is still helming the temporary spot as the show’s first guest host since Alex’s death. Others set to follow in his footsteps include, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings