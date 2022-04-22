‘Barry’: Bill Hader & Sarah Goldberg Take Us Inside ‘Quite Scary’ Season 3 Scene (VIDEO)

It’s been a long wait for the third season of HBO’s comedy Barry, which follows hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) trying to get out of the killing business and into the world of Hollywood acting. But oftentimes Barry is forced into a corner and is the one running for his own life from a series of nefarious characters, which tees up the return of the Emmy-winning comedy.

As Season 3 begins, the biggest cliffhanger from last season continues after Barry’s nemesis Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) told Barry’s acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) that Barry is the one responsible for the death of the love of Cousineau’s life, Janice (Paula Newsome). Meanwhile, Barry is dealing with his own feelings of needing forgiveness but feeling lost as to how to get it. “He’s at his lowest moment [at the start of the season] which is really saying something,” Hader recently told TV Insider.

Hader and co-star Sarah Goldberg, who plays Barry’s ambitious actress girlfriend Sally Reed, also filled us in on their characters’ relationship and shared details of one very intense scene (that Hader also directed) that you’ll see early in the third season. “He was quite scary [in the scene] so it didn’t require a lot of acting on my part,” teases Goldberg.

Check out the video interview with Hader and Goldberg above and keep an eye out in the coming weeks for a chat with Winkler about Cousineau’s particular arc this season.

Barry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 24, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max