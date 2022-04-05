‘Barry’: Bill Hader & Henry Winkler Face-Off in New Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO has unveiled the full official trailer for Barry Season 3 and its teasing Bill Hader‘s titular hitman-turned-actor at odds with mentor Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

Set to premiere Sunday, April 24, Barry‘s long-awaited next chapter will include eight all-new episodes from creators, executive producers, directors, and writers, Hader and Alec Berg. Desperate to leave his violent past behind, Barry follows Hader’s character as he attempts to extract himself from the world of contract killing and immerse himself into acting.

Separating those parts of his life has proven difficult though and Season 3 will follow Barry and the other characters of the series as they try and make the right choices. Along with unveiling a revealing trailer, below, HBO also shared the titles for four of the upcoming Season 3 installments.

The show will open with “forgiving jeff,” an episode in which Barry becomes desperate to for a job as he sifts through listings on the dark web at the same time Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is experiencing the pressures of success after creating and starring in her own show. Meanwhile, Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is tested in interrogation, and Gene continues to think through Fuches’ (Stephen Root) mind-blowing reveal from last season.

Other titles for the season include “limonada,” “ben mendelsohn,” and “all the sauces.” As teased in the trailer, it appears that Barry’s ties to the acting world are being tested, particularly based on his current strained connection to mentor Gene. Can the pair get past all that’s happened, or will it change the course of their lives even more?

Check out the trailer, below, and tune into Barry when Season 3 arrives on HBO to find out what answers will arise.

Barry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 24, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max