‘Prehistoric Planet’: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for David Attenborough Series (VIDEO)

Sir David Attenborough will examine dinosaurs like never before in the new Apple TV+ history series Prehistoric Planet, from executive producers Jon Favreau (The Book of Boba Fett) and Mike Gunton.

The streamer has released a trailer (watch above) for the series, which is set to debut globally from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27. The five-episode history event will transport viewers back 66 million years to shed light on our world in the age of the dinosaurs, providing stunning detail and an original score by multi-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer.

Described as a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the breathtaking habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth. The series explores little-known and surprising facts about dinosaur life, from the parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC, the studio behind CGI movie adaptations such as The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Actor and filmmaker Favreau, who directed both The Lion King and The Jungle Book, is on board as executive producer alongside Gunton of the BBC Natural History Unit.

A new episode will air each day and promises real-life footage taken from icy mountains, dense forests, arid deserts, freshwater regions, and expansive coastlines all over the world to bring audiences to uncharted territory, up close with new species of dinosaurs.

Attenborough is a famed broadcaster and historian who has presented several award-winning natural history programs for the BBC, including the Life collection, the Planet Earth franchise, and the Blue Planet series.

Prehistoric Planet, Premieres, Monday, May 23, Apple TV+