Merritt Patterson & Daniel Lissing to Star in GAC Family’s First 2022 Christmas Movie

It may be closer to the summer than the holidays, but networks are already planning for the end of the year, and GAC Family is no exception.

GAC Family has announced that Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing will star in Catering Christmas (working title), the first announced film in a new slate of 2022 holiday movies set for its annual Great American Christmas celebration. Production will begin on Sunday, April 3.

In the film, Patterson plays Molly Frost, who is struggling to make a go of her new catering business when she unexpectedly lands New Hampshire’s biggest event of the year, the Harrison Foundation Christmas Gala. That’s where Lissing’s Carson Jacob Harrison comes in. He’s the nephew and reluctant heir to the family’s foundation and is managing the gala this holiday.

Carson is a renowned photographer who has spent years jet-setting around the world to avoid taking over the foundation from his Aunt Jean. Molly, a hometown girl who once was the beneficiary of the foundation’s generosity, takes him on a journey to learn about all the good his family provides to so many. The discovery inspires Carson to use his artistic gifts to create the most heartwarming fundraiser in the history of the foundation.

Catering Christmas is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Vince Balzano, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and TW Peacocke. David Anselmo produces. James Mou, Allan Fung, W. Michael Beard, and Michael Shepard are supervising producers. Kaitlyn Greenough is associate producer. Peacocke directs from an original screenplay by Cara J. Russell.