‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ to End After Candace Cameron Bure’s Move to GAC Media

The future looks bleak for the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise following Candace Cameron Bure‘s decision to leave Hallmark and sign a deal with GAC Media.

According to Variety, there are no plans for new films in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series. The Hallmark Channel has previously produced 18 movies in the franchise, based on the books by True Blood author Charlaine Harris. Bure starred as the lead in all 18 films and was one of the faces of Hallmark, mostly known for her Countdown to Christmas content, which included 11 holiday movies over the years.

However, on Tuesday, it was announced that Bure had signed an agreement with GAC Media, the rebranded Great American Country network run by Bill Abbott, the former president of Hallmark Channel’s parent company Crown Media. Bure’s deal will see her develop, produce, and star in programming across GAC Family and GAC Living, and she will also help curate content for the networks overall.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace,” a Hallmark spokesperson told Variety. “We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries adaptations began airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2014 as part of their Mystery Wheel umbrella series. The stories revolve around Aurora ‘Roe’ Teagarden, a professional librarian who belongs to the Real Murders Club, a group of true crime enthusiasts who gather monthly to study famous crimes from the history of their town of Lawrenceton, Washington.

Bure is the latest Hallmark regular to move over to GAC Media. In recent months, Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, and Danica McKellar have all signed agreements with the rival company. In addition, former Hallmark mainstay and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin recently appeared on GAC’s When Hope Calls and could appear in more GAC projects in the future.