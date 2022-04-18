Tom Ellis, Lucy Liu & More Join ‘Exploding Kittens’ Adult Animated Series on Netflix

Netflix is getting into mobile gaming by announcing plans to expand the Exploding Kittens card game franchise with an online game launching this May. Additionally, the streamer also announced it will launch an adult animated comedy series in 2023 based on the title and starring Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata. In the animated series, the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when God and the Devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.

The series hails from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman, the latter of which is a creator and executive producer of the Exploding Kittens franchise with Elan Lee. The title will also be executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, Dustin Davis, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Inman, and Lee.

Meanwhile, Exploding Kittens – The Game keeps its classic gameplay where players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. The new mobile version will also include two new exclusive cards: Radar, which reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck.

Future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the animated series so friends and family can play with their favorite characters, bringing the show to life. There will be single and multiplayer options for Netflix subscribers at no extra cost and no in-app purchases necessary.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic, and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”

“Netflix is the only service that could bring Exploding Kittens to life in both a series and a game,” said Inman in a statement. “We actually launched Exploding Kittens on Kickstarter as a weekend project, but our community has been the heart and soul of the company over the past six years. The new series and game will give our fans new ways to connect and interact with the franchise.”

Additional details about the Exploding Kittens adult animated series will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for more and keep an eye out for Exploding Kittens – The Game being launched by Netflix next month.

