If you can’t get enough of Days of Our Lives, you’re going to love this news.

The Peacock spinoff of the NBC daytime drama, Beyond Salem, will be back for a second season. Five new episodes will premiere beginning on July 11, with new episodes dropping daily through July 15. Furthermore, Chapter 2 of the series will feature two major returns: supercouple Bo and Hope, played by the actors who originated the roles, Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell.

Also appearing in Season 2, from the past and present, are Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem spans the globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong. Over these five episodes, “heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives,” Peacock teases. The series is “full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember.”

Said executive producer Ken Corday, “We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

The Peacock Original is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, July 11, Peacock