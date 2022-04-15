‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Casts LeVar Burton & More in Recurring Roles

Blindspotting Season 2 has added LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Katlynn Simone Smith (Empire), Tamera Tomakili (Winning Time), and Tim Chantarangsu (Laid in America) to the cast in recurring roles, Starz announced April 14. Rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort will also guest star as themselves in the second season.

Details about the new roles are being kept under wraps. But according to IMDb, Burton will appear in eight episodes, and Smith, Tomakili, and Chantarangsu will appear in 5. Returning in expanded recurring roles are Margo Hall (Nancy), April Absynth as (Jacque), Lance Holloway (Cuddie), Andrew Chappelle (Scotty), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Niles Turner).

Blindspotting stars Jasmine Cephas Jones (#freerayshawn, Hamilton), Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, and Rafael Casal.

In it, Cephas Jones plays Ashley, a woman “nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland” when Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is incarcerated. Ashley is left to “navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister,” Starz describes.

In addition to starring, Casal (The Good Lord Bird) serves as showrunner, co-creator, and writer alongside Cephas Jones’ Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), who serves as executive producer and writer. Casal and Diggs co-created and co-starred in the 2018 film the series is based on.

Cephas Jones, Casal, Ambudkar, Hall, and Holloway reprised their Blindspotting film roles in the Starz series. Other cast members included Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show), Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie), and Tisha Campbell (Inside Job, My Wife and Kids).

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder executive produce for Snoot Entertainment and will serve as writers for Season 2, currently in production in Los Angeles and Oakland, California.

