Ben Rappaport & Alexandra Chando Cast in NBC’s ‘A’dam & E.V.A.’ Pilot

NBC has tapped Ben Rappaport (Younger) and Alexandra Chando (The Lying Game) as the leads for its untitled drama based on the award-winning Dutch series A’dam & E.V.A.

According to Deadline, the pilot is written by Mike Daniels (The Village) and directed by Stephanie Laing (Dollface). The project is described as a funny and heartfelt drama that traces the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), who start to believe in fate after their multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence.

Rappaport, who made his on-screen acting debut in the NBC sitcom Outsourced, plays Adam, a former high school teacher trying to rebuild his life in Brooklyn after a devastating breakup. Meanwhile, Chando, who got her big break in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, portrays Eva, an aspiring artist and force of nature whose relationship and views on fate are tested when she meets Adam.

The original Dutch series was written and directed by Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall and starred Teun Luijkx and Eva van de Wijdeven in the lead roles of Adam and Eva. It ended in 2016 and was regarded as one of the country’s most beloved dramas.

Thijm and Hall serve as executive producers on the U.S. adaptation, alongside Daniels, David Janollari, Rob Golenberg, and Alon Aranya. Universal Television will produce in association with 6107 Productions, Inc., David Janollari Entertainment, Silver Lining Entertainment and Willy Waltz International.

Rappaport currently stars as Josh Silverberg in the Netflix crime drama Ozark and recently appeared in an episode of Netflix’s Inventing Anna. His other credits include the ABC legal drama For The People, the USA Network drama Mr. Robot, and the CBS political drama The Good Wife.

Chando recently played Natalie Sheffield in the Prime Video series Sneaky Pete. Her previous credits include the TBS comedy-drama Glory Daze, the VH1 series Hindsight, and The CW’s supernatural series The Vampire Diaries.

