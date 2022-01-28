NBC Orders Pilot for Dutch Drama Adaptation ‘A’dam & E.V.A.’

After two-and-a-half years in development, NBC has finally given a pilot order for its adaptation of the Dutch drama series A’dam & E.V.A.

Mike Daniels (The Village) is behind the project, alongside producers David Janollari and Rob Golenberg & Alon Aranya. The currently untitled show chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate.

The series pairs serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of those who find themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.

Daniels serves as writer and executive producer, with Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall, who directed and wrote the original Dutch series, also on board as exec producers. Universal Television will produce in association with 6107 Productions, Inc., David Janollari Entertainment, Silver Lining Entertainment and Willy Waltz International.

NBC first took on the project in 2019, but it has remained in the development stages ever since. A separate adaptation was previously in the works at Fox in 2017. The Dutch series ended in 2016 and was highly regarded as one of the country’s most beloved dramas — it starred Teun Luijkx and Eva van de Wijdeven in the lead roles of Adam and Eva.

Daniels is best known for creating the NBC drama series The Village, which ran for one season in 2019. He’s also served as a producer and writer on shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy, Bluff City Law, Shades of Blue, Pan Am, and Taken.

There is currently no word on casting or a production schedule.

