‘The Flash’ Actress Meera Simhan Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

The upcoming ABC comedy pilot, The Son in Law, has cast Meera Simhan (The Flash) in a leading role opposite Orange Is The New Black alum Reema Sampat.

According to Variety, Simhan will play Khushi Mehta, the high-strung philanthropist mother of Asha (Sampat). Described as a charmer who is well connected in Manhattan’s wealthy social scene, Khushi does not approve of her daughter’s new relationship with Jake (Chris Sullivan), a plumber who is older and significantly less affluent than Asha and her family.

Khushi does not hold back when it comes to her feelings about Jake and his desire to marry Asha, which causes plenty of strife for Asha. But is history repeating itself? Because while Khushi is now married to Om, the conductor of the New York Philharmonic, Khushi’s own parents disapproved of their relationship back in the day.

The Son in Law is written by Ajay Sahgal, whose credits include The Carmichael Show and the CBS pilot Pandas in New York. Sahgal will also executive produce alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind Disney+’s Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and the ABC comedies Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless. 20th Television produces.

Simhan has appeared in countless TV shows over the years, perhaps most notably in the FX sitcom Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen. She also had a recurring role on The CW’s superhero series The Flash as Rachel Rosso. Her other TV credits include The Resident, The Magicians, How To Get Away With Murder, and The Young and the Restless. Simhan’s most recent TV appearance was in an episode of the CBS supernatural drama Evil.

The Son in Law is one of three comedy pilots picked up by ABC for the current pilot season. The others are Not Dead Yet, led by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, and Josep, starring comedian Jo Koy.

