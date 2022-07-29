Chris Sullivan Comedy ‘The Son in Law’ Shelved by ABC

This Is Us star Chris Sullivan will not be returning to broadcast television just yet as ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring the Emmy-nominated actor.

According to TV Line, the network will not be moving forward with Sullivan’s comedy pilot, which was set to revolve around Jake (Sullivan), a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor, and his 21-year-old daughter. The show would see Jake finding new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but he would find resistance from Asha’s controlling parents, who do not approve of the match.

In addition to Sullivan, the cast also included Reema Sampat, Meera Simhan, Evangeline Young, Anupam Kher, and Robert Bailey Jr. The pilot was written and executive produced by Ajay Saghal, alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who also served as exec producers.

Adding to the bad news, ABC has also passed on an untitled drama from This Is Us writer and executive producer Kay Oyegun. The drama was to focus on a group of five Philadelphia-based therapists who try to balance solving their patients’ problems while struggling with their own.

Sullivan is best known for playing Toby Damon on the hit NBC drama This Is Us, which recently wrapped up after six seasons. His other credits include The Knick, Stranger Things, Camping, and, most recently, the Disney+ animated series What If…? He will next be seen in David E. Kelley’s crime drama The Missing, set to debut on Peacock on November 10.