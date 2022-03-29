Gina Rodriguez to Star in Comedy Pilot ‘Not Dead Yet’ for ABC

Gina Rodriguez is returning to cable TV. The Jane The Virgin alum will star in the ABC comedy pilot Not Dead Yet, the network announced March 29.

The single-camera pilot will feature Rodriguez as the “self-described disaster” Nell Stevens, who is “broke, newly single, and feeling old,” as she “works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago,” Deadline reports.

“Moving back home to Pasadena — a world where everyone seems to have a better life than she does (kids, careers, happy marriages, etc.) Nell can only afford to share an apartment with a stranger who monitors how much electricity she uses and pesters her about her recycling habits (which lately include a lot of empty White Claws),” the series description says. “A once successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their break up, she takes the only job she can get — writing obituaries — which at first seems like a step backwards but ultimately may be exactly what she needs to move forward.”

The pilot is based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, published in 2020, and hails from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG, and 20th Television.

Johnson and Windsor will write and executive produce Not Dead Yet. McG (Supernatural, Chuck, The O.C.) , Mary Viola (Shadowhunters, Turner & Hooch), and Corey Marsh (Tall Girl 2) will also executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Over on streaming, Rodriguez is also set to star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown for Apple TV+ and Netflix’s Lost Ollie. The Golden Globe winner also voices the titular character in Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego. Her production company, I Can and I Will Can Productions, produced Disney+‘s Diary of a Future President, which Rodriguez also directed, produced, and appeared in as said future president.

Not Dead Yet, Pilot, TBA, ABC