Don’t be alarmed when you tune into Season 2 of The Flight Attendant and you see Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) seems to have her life together.

The flight attendant/part-time CIA asset who, in the first season of HBO Max‘s thrilling dramedy was often in over her head, is now sober, working her flights around the world, and also helping the CIA with whatever they need her to do. But it’s not too long before Cassie’s world starts imploding again and she (and the viewers) are in for another rollercoaster adventure.

“I think I learned that I no longer need to do everything,” Cuoco, also a producer on the series, tells TV Insider about cutting down on multi-tasking in the second season. And it’s a good thing because the Big Bang Theory alum is not playing just one Cassie this season but multiple versions — who all exist in Cassie’s mind. “I could spend a day telling you how we shot this,” she says while detailing the advanced camerawork used to make shooting scenes with herself easier. “I thought I had accidentally gone to some Marvel movie stage!”

Going back to Cassie’s sobriety, how challenging will it be for her to not fall off the wagon?. “We find out quickly that her life is not what she’s portraying it to be and she’s not being honest with anyone and, most importantly, she’s not being honest with herself,” Cuoco teases.

Could her complicated family life (including seeing her estranged mother, played by Sharon Stone) factor into that? We’ll find out when the new season starts on April 21!

The Flight Attendant, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, April 21, HBO Max