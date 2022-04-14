‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Jing Lusi Joins Rowan Atkinson’s Netflix Series ‘Man vs Bee’

The quirky-sounding Rowan Atkinson series Man vs Bee has revealed its cast, with Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi set to lead the upcoming Netflix comedy.

Created by Mr. Bean star Atkinson and Johnny English writer Will Davies, the short-form series revolves around Trevor (Atkinson), a man who finds himself in a battle with a bee as he avoids irreparable damage to the luxurious mansion he’s house-sitting. Lusi will play Nina, the owner of the mansion, as mentioned above.

Lusi had her break-out role as Amanda Ling in the 2018 romantic comedy-drama Crazy Rich Asians. The British actress has also appeared in the BAFTA-nominated series Gangs of London, the Prime Video sci-fi drama The Feed, and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. She is currently filming the Tom Harper-directed spy film Heart of Stone.

According to Deadline, Lusi will be joined in Man vs Bee by Julian Rhind-Tutt (Bridget Jones’s Baby), who plays Nina’s husband Christian, Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat), who stars as the Gardener, India Fowler (White Lines) as Maddy, Claudie Blakley (Manhunt) as Trevor’s ex-wife, and Tom Basden (After Life) as the Police Officer.

The show, which premieres on June 24, is one of seven recent Netflix UK commissions. Other projects on the slate include the horror series Cuckoo Song, based on the novel by Frances Hardinge, soccer comedy The Red Zone, and Joe Cornish’s adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co novels.

Man vs Bee will air nine episodes between 10 and 20 minutes long. Atkinson’s HouseSitter Productions will produce. Davies serves as executive producer alongside Chris Clark.

Man vs Bee, Premieres, Friday, June 24, Netflix