Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Sets Premiere Date — Get a First Look (VIDEO)

Peacock is unveiling a premiere date and first looks at the highly-anticipated reimagining of Russell T. Davies‘s Queer as Folk.

The show is officially set to kick off on Thursday, June 9, and hails from creator, writer, and director Stephen Dunn who executive produces the drama alongside original British series creator Davies and writer Jaclyn Moore. In this new iteration, the action is set among a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who have their lives transformed in the aftermath of tragedy.

“Like most queer ’90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk. Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen,” showrunner Stephen Dunn shares in a statement. “The show offered a new paradigm — one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

Dunn goes on to add, “I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America — and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience.”

Among Queer as Folk‘s main cast are Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. Guest stars set to appear in the series include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhat, Benito Skinner, Nyle DiMarco, Lukas Gage, Megan Stalter, Olli Haaskivi, and Calvin Seabrooks. Catch the first look photos featuring some of these stars, above, see the special date announcement teaser, below, and don’t miss Queer as Folk on Peacock this summer.

Queer as Folk, Season Premiere, Thursday, June 9, Peacock