Peacock Cancels ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot

The party is over for Queer as Folk — for now, at least. Peacock has canceled the drama reboot, the debut season of which started streaming in June.

Stephen Dunn, who created the reboot, announced the news on Instagram on Friday, September 23, writing, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer as Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”

Peacock announced the reboot in April 2021, saying that the new Queer as Folk — a reimagining of the 1999 British series that also spawned a 2000 Showtime drama — would follow “a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

This June, when the eight-episode season premiered on Peacock, Dunn told TV Insider that the original Queer as Folk was the first time he saw himself reflected. “But so much has changed since then,” he added. “I think the word ‘queer’ has evolved to mean something different than it did back then. And unfortunately in the climate that we’re in, it feels more urgent and pressing than ever to increase the visibility and voices of queer people.”

In his Instagram post on Friday, Dunn sent thanks to the show’s viewers: “We know how much it’s meant to the fans, and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda,” he wrote. “We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily.”

Cast and crew members from the series commiserated with Dunn in the comments of his Instagram post, with actor Devin Way (Brodie Beaumont) writing, “So proud of this show and what we created.”

“Love this and the show we all made,” executive producer Jaclyn Moore added in a comment.

And actress Kim Cattrall (Brenda Beaumont) commented, “I am so lucky and proud to be asked to join you, Stephen. A joy to be part of our #QueerAsFolk family.”