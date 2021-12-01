Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ Adds Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. & More Stars

Peacock‘s reimagined Queer as Folk is adding more famous faces to its cast as Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr. join the roster alongside more stars.

A reboot of the groundbreaking British series from Russell T. Davies (which inspired the U.S. series that ran from 2000-2005), Queer as Folk will see Lewis and Begley Jr. step into recurring guest star roles with Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt, and Benito Skinner. They all join previously announced recurring guest star, Kim Cattrall.

The series tells the story of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed after a tragedy. Lewis will portray a single mom who is more a friend than a parent to her teen son. Meanwhile, Begley Jr.’s role sees him portraying an emotionally distant father.

As for others, Fields will play a reigning drag queen, Renfro has been cast a “fun-loving hedonist,” Graise is a jaded barfly, Bhatt will appear as an empathetic sex worker, and Skinner plays an influencer. No character names have been unveiled at this time.

Series regulars include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. Queer as Folk is currently filming on location in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is helmed by Stephen Dunn who serves as creator, writer, and director.

Dunn also executive produces alongside fellow writer Jaclyn Moore, fellow director Brian Dannelly as well as Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen. Stay tuned for more details as Queer as Folk continues to take shape at Peacock.

