‘Making the Cut’ Season 3: Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott to Return as Judges (PHOTOS)

Making the Cut is officially returning for Season 3 this summer, Prime Video announced April 13. Hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the the third season of Making the Cut is back on its mission to find the next great global fashion brand.

Actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will return as judges, and they’ll be joined by guest judges throughout the season. The guest judges will be revealed at a later date.

Making the Cut Season 3 features a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are eager to make their brands the newest global phenomenon. The winner will receive $1 million to invest in their business, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion, and an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and sell their existing collection in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

The season is set in Los Angeles, with runway locations on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA’s many skyscrapers.

“I am excited for Making the Cut to return this summer for its third season,” Klum said in a statement. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole, and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet! This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I cannot wait to wear myself.”

“After watching the success of our past designers, including winners Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota, I’m tremendously excited for fans to see what this season’s enormously talented group of designers has in store,” Gunn added.

Making the Cut is executive produced by Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Klum, Gunn, and Jennifer Love, and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

Making the Cut, Season 3, Summer 2022, Prime Video