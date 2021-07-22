Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Say ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2 ‘Is Anybody’s Game’ (VIDEO)

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut premiered July 16 with two episodes and the competition kicked off out of the gate with two designers quickly sent packing (we barely knew ya, Lendrell and Dushyant!). As we head into Friday’s new episode, we’re wondering who will miss out next on a chance at that million-dollar prize and the opportunity to sell a collection in the Amazon Fashion store, as well as a mentorship with the brand.

The reality hit’s second season is markedly different from the globetrotting first — and you can blame the pandemic for the shift to one location (Los Angeles is the only place the current cast will visit). Thankfully, we still have hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn at the helm, as well as a stellar group of judges, including supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott, as well as an array of guest judges throughout the season.

So do Heidi, Tim, and Jeremy have their own picks for early frontrunners in the competition? “Each challenge shows different strengths from different people,” says Scott. “It’s anybody’s game,” he adds.

Gunn admits to being always wrong with “that other show” (Project Runway), and apparently, that hasn’t changed with Making the Cut. And Klum shares that her affection for the designers can make things more challenging, confessing “it’s hard to push people to the side because you fall in love with them.”

Check out more in the video interview above as Klum and Gunn talk about what they learned from making Season 1 and how it shaped this second season.

Making the Cut, Season 2 New Episodes, Fridays, Prime Video