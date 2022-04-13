‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Trailer: Mickey Haller Thinks Better on the Road (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Welcome to his office,” reads the tagline for the new Netflix series, The Lincoln Lawyer, premiering on Friday, May 13.

Based on The Brass Verdict, the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, and created by David E. Kelley, the series follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, in the role Matthew McConaughey played in the 2011 film), who, as we see in the new trailer above, does his best thinking on the road, hence his nickname.

“One thing I know: success is all about momentum,” he says. “In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win.” And if that’s not the case? “Then you better fake it ’til you make it.”

The trailer not only offers a look at Mickey as a lawyer as well as the danger he’ll be in — someone’s following him — it also shows his personal life. His family worries about him, and while he wants them back, Maggie (Neve Campbell) tells him to take it one step at a time. Watch it above for more.

In The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller is “an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles,” according to the logline. The cast includes Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, and Jazz Raycole. It also stars Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Krista Warner, Jamie McShane, Michael Graziadei, LisaGay Hamilton, and Reggie Lee.

The series was created for television by Kelley and developed by showrunner Ted Humphrey. Joining them as executive producers are Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Series Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix