‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Sets Premiere Date, Plus Check Out a First Look (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer
Courtesy Of Netflix

May is going to be a good month for fans of TV shows based on Michael Connelly’s books.

Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer, from David E. Kelley and based on Connelly’s book series of the same name, will be released on Friday, May 13. (That’s a week after Bosch: Legacy premieres on IMDb TV.) The 10-episode season is based on the second novel in the series, The Brass Verdict.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car. He takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles. The cast also includes Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane. Check out photos below for a look at the series.

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2022See Also

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2022

'Grace and Frankie,' 'Russian Doll,' and more shows return to the streamer this month.

“Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” Connelly said when the series was announced. “Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

Showrunner Ted Humphrey serves as an executive producer with Kelley, Connelly and Ross Fineman.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Series Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer
Courtesy Of Netflix

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna in The Lincoln Lawyer
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mickey and Lorna (Becki Newton)

Justene Alpert as Krisha Gold, Becki Newton as Lorna in The Lincoln Lawyer
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Krisha Gold (Justene Alpert) and Lorna

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Jazz Raycole as Izzy in The Lincoln Lawyer
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mickey and Izzy (Jazz Raycole)

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) and Mickey

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Christopher Gorham as Trevor Elliot in The Lincoln Lawyer
Courtesy Of Netflix

Mickey and Trevor Elliot (Christopher Gorham)

Carolyn Ratteray as Sara Ortiz, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Gabriel Burrafato as Mike Pomerantz in The Lincoln Lawyer
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Sara Ortiz (Carolyn Ratteray), Maggie, and Mike Pomerantz (Gabriel Burrafato)

The Lincoln Lawyer