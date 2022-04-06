‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Sets Premiere Date, Plus Check Out a First Look (PHOTOS)

May is going to be a good month for fans of TV shows based on Michael Connelly’s books.

Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer, from David E. Kelley and based on Connelly’s book series of the same name, will be released on Friday, May 13. (That’s a week after Bosch: Legacy premieres on IMDb TV.) The 10-episode season is based on the second novel in the series, The Brass Verdict.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car. He takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles. The cast also includes Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane. Check out photos below for a look at the series.

“Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” Connelly said when the series was announced. “Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

Showrunner Ted Humphrey serves as an executive producer with Kelley, Connelly and Ross Fineman.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Series Premiere, Friday, May 13, Netflix