Results: Readers Pick Their Top Choice for ‘Jeopardy!’s Permanent Host

A year ago, Jeopardy! fans were worrying about which guest host might be their favorite, but now the competition has been whittled down to two potential candidates for the full-time host: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

While the game show has yet to determine who will take the coveted position, Jeopardy! has already given Bialik hosting duties for any primetime specials revolving around the series. Meanwhile, Jennings recently left his gig as a Chaser on ABC‘s The Chase, sparking some fans to wonder whether it’s a sign of things to come for his future with Jeopardy!.

Considering these factors, we asked readers to share their thoughts on Jennings and Bialik as potential permanent hosts of the game show in a poll, and the results may surprise you (or not). During the poll’s active days, it garnered a total of 29,683 votes.

Of the votes cast, Jennings took the lead with a majority of 70 percent with 20,885 votes — meanwhile, Bialik came in at 30 percent at 8,798 votes. While both had a strong showing of support, it’s clear who’s favored to be the permanent host among our readers, and that would be Ken Jennings.

Whether or not that will actually take place remains to be seen, but we want to hear from you. Do you agree with these poll results? Sound off on your thoughts about Jeopardy!‘s potential permanent host in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more updates on the coveted role as Jeopardy!‘s 38th season continues.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings