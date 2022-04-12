‘The Chase’: Buzzy Cohen Previews His Chaser Role & Season 3 Dynamic (VIDEO)

The Chase is changing things up in Season 3 with the addition of new Chasers, among which are Jeopardy!‘s former Tournament of Champions winner and guest host, Buzzy Cohen. He’ll be joined by fellow newbie Chasers Victoria Groce and Brandon Blackwell.

Together, they step into the empty spots left behind by Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett who finished their runs as Chasers in Season 2. Meanwhile, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer are sticking around and making way for an interesting dynamic as ABC‘s interpretation of The Chase ups its Chaser count by one.

So, what’s ahead for this new combination of brilliant minds? We have an exclusive first look with a sneak peek promo, above, along with some teases from Cohen himself. “There’s definitely a tonal shift,” he acknowledges of the latest panel of Chasers. While he says they all have their own styles, Cohen teases, “Victoria is very, very nice, but absolutely deadly” and that “Brandon is a great smack-talker and trivia mind.”

As for himself, Cohen admits, “I’ve got some bravado, but also I like rooting for the contestants. That’s caused some drama between me and James in the Chaser lounge because he’s ride-or-die Team Chaser.” Of course, Cohen is no stranger to competitive individuals after going on a 10-day streak on Jeopardy! in 2016 before winning the Tournament of Champions in 2017.

Since then, Cohen has gone on to participate in Jeopardy!‘s All-Star Games where he played as one of six captains. And even though he’s familiar with Jeopardy!, he’s also appeared on ABC’s game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire as Hanniball Buress’ trivia expert. Most recently, Cohen hosted the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, forgoing the opportunity of over getting to play the beloved game again, making it a perfect time to become a Chaser.

“It’s different in a lot of ways,” Cohen says of The Chase versus Jeopardy!. “One thing that’s been really awesome is there’s five of us now in addition to myself. There’s really camaraderie and a lot of support,” he remarks. While Cohen had fun with Jeopardy! he says, “as a contestant, it’s kind of a lonely business.”

There’s no way Cohen could be lonely on The Chase though with all of his fellow Chasers. And thankfully, due to his Jeopardy! history, Cohen already had a leg up with Holzhauer and Rutter. “James and Brad were super helpful in helping me open up and turn my brain on and off in different ways,” Cohen reveals. “Also the production team gave us a lot of opportunities to get comfortable so that we showed up as close to the same level as Brad or James as we could. We came out swinging,” Cohen teases.

See Cohen and his fellow Chasers when ABC’s The Chase returns for Season 3 and get a peek at the newest lineup in the exclusive promo, above.

The Chase, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, May 3, 9/8c, ABC