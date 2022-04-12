The 2022 CMT Music Awards experienced a ratings jump in comparison to the prior year’s broadcast as viewership rose by more than 500 percent.

According to Nielsen’s early numbers, the live telecast on CBS and Paramount+ drew in 5.16 million viewers on Monday night. That number is 521 percent higher than last year’s annual ceremony held on the CMT channel. The total viewer tally accounts for linear ratings on CBS as well as live streams via television sets for Paramount+ and other CBS digital platforms.

For now, the final Live + Same Day ratings won’t be available until Tuesday, but CBS is reportedly projecting a final viewership of 5.5 million, according to Variety. The event celebrating country music was hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, who participated virtually due to a positive Covid-19 diagnosis, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s Anthony Mackie who was live and in-person at the Nashville-based show.

The CMT Music Awards stole the night for CBS against the other big broadcast networks in terms of primetime viewership. CBS tied with ABC for first place in the 18-49 demo as both networks garnered at 0.6 rating. According to CBS, the show’s social footprint included 2.5 billion “potential social impressions.”

The CMT Music Awards aren’t the only awards ceremony to experience a ratings bump this past year as The Oscars saw a surge moments after the Will Smith–Chris Rock slap. That event jumped up 58 percent in comparison to the prior year’s broadcast. Meanwhile, The Grammy Awards only saw a slight bump over its prior year’s ratings.

