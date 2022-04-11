‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Teases ‘Kim Is the Mystery’ of Season 6

Better Call Saul is gearing up for its final bow but before the curtains close on the Breaking Bad prequel about criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill, the AMC drama is raising the stakes.

After a tense fifth season in 2020, the show will continue pretty much exactly where it left off. “Almost no time has passed as we go into Season 6,” reveals Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman. However, one thing is different in the hit series, and that is Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) outlook, which has altered drastically.

So, where are she and Jimmy when the story picks up? “There was this moment at the end of Season 5, where Kim seems to be provoking Jimmy to go further into some crazy scheme,” Odenkirk reminds us. “The truth is, it’s hard to tell what her instinct is in that moment. But as we see that part of her that allows for this kind of scheming and scamming and seems to delight in it has come to life.”

“And it is a surprise to Jimmy,” Odenkirk adds, mirroring audience reactions to Kim’s final Season 5 moments. And it sounds as though that will play a big role in their story this season. “Kim is the mystery,” Odenkirk teases. “We’ve established in this series, that she is tickled at the very least, by breaking the law and breaking the rules.”

But breaking the rules is a different thing for Kim than it is for Jimmy as Odenkirk points out, “Jimmy just does it as a matter of course. He perceives it as just a choice you can make and has a real hard time seeing the consequences of any of this stuff until it’s too late.”

Meanwhile, for Kim, lying and breaking rules is something “she seems to be more aware of,” Odenkirk says. She’s more aware of “the consequences, but also in certain moods, she’s more delighted by them,” he continues. The actor goes on to liken Kim to a rocket booster saying “she’s the rocket booster on Jimmy’s rocket ship.”

While not much else can be said about the show’s incoming sixth season, when asked about the show’s potential crossovers with Breaking Bad, Odenkirk says, “What is it that the Magic 8-Ball says? The answer is pointing to yes.” When TV Insider caught up with Odenkirk, it hadn’t yet been revealed that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season, but the actor did provide some hints.

“The answer is yes, [there are] more surprises, [it’s] more intertwined [with] the two shows,” Odenkirk says bluntly. “And I think before you watch this final season of Better Call Saul, or as soon as you’re done watching it, you’re going to want to watch Breaking Bad again.”

Consider us intrigued. While Walt and Jesse may be returning, we’re sure the Better Call Saul team has even more surprises up their sleeves. Thankfully, there isn’t too long of a wait before answers and surprises begin emerging as Season 6 arrives April 18.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 18, 9/8c, AMC