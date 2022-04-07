‘Better Call Saul’ Final Season Teaser: Bob Odenkirk Becomes Saul Goodman (VIDEO)

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The final season of the lauded AMC series will line up with the beginning of Breaking Bad, beginning with the Season 6 premiere on April 18. And in this TV Insider exclusive, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill begins his descent into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns with two back-to-back-episodes on Monday, April 18 on AMC and AMC+. The final season’s 13 episodes will be broken up into two parts. The first seven episodes begin April 18, and the last six episodes begin July 11.

Season 6 “concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman,” AMC teases of the final episodes. “From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Watch Odenkirk lean into Saul’s persona in this exclusive Better Call Saul Season 6 teaser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“The word is out! I have actual paying clients,” Odenkirk says in the video. The teaser jumps between one eye-grabbing shot to another before Odenkirk splays out his arms and yells, “There it is! Violence. It always comes to this.”

The season 6 premiere airs April 18 at 9 p.m. ET, with episode 2 airing directly after at 10 p.m. ET. Episode 1, “Wine and Roses,” was directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. In it, Nacho is running for his life following the dramatic events of the Season 5 finale. Jimmy and Kim will hatch a plan. And Mike will question his allegiances.

Episode 2, “Carrot and Stick,” was directed by the man who created the Breaking Bad universe, Vince Gilligan, and written by Thomas Schnauz and Ariel Levine. In it, harsh realities will dawn on Nacho, and Gus will investigate his suspicions.

Better Call Saul is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Morris, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere, Two Back-to-Back Episodes, Monday, April 18, 9 p.m. ET, AMC